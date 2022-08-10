Invaders' attacks in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions repulsed, continue in Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders attacked in the Avdiyivka, Bakhmut and Kharkiv directions, and hostilities continue in the latter, the General Staff reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed. Until August 11, it is planned to conduct the first stage of a joint operational-tactical exercise with live firing of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The threat of missile and air strikes by the enemy from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired from cannon artillery near Senkivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, shelling of tanks, barrel and jet artillery in areas of settlements of Udy, Dementiyivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Peremoga, Verhniy Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkyne, Piatyhirske, and Shevelivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy fought the offensive battles in the direction of the Veterynarne - Udy, had no success, suffered losses and retreated. The fighting is ongoing in the direction of Bayrak - Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired at the districts of the Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Virnopilla, Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne and Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was carried out by artillery shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Sydorove and Rayhorod.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders were shelling from the barrel, artillery and tanks in the areas of settlements of Konstantynivka, Bakhmut, Ivano-Dariyivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Kodema, Kurdiumivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna. Aviation strikes were struck by the assault and army aviation near Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Vershyna.

The enemy attempted to conduct assault actions in the directions of Novoluhanske - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Striapivka - Soledar. It had no success and retreated.

In the Avdiyivka direction, shelling near Mariyinka, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pisky, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Petrovske, Netaylove and Krasnohorivka was recorded. The hostile aircraft of assault aviation operated near Krasnohorivka and Mariyinka.

The enemy tries to restore the offensive in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, fighting continues. The enemy led the attack in the directions of Mineralne - Avdiyivka and Spartak - Avdiyivka. It had no success, suffered losses and retreated.

In Novopavlivka and Zaporizhia directions, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrels and jet artillery areas of settlements Kostantynopolske, Novomykhaylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Velykomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Shevchenko, Prychystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Poltavka, Novosilka, Hulaypole and Mali Scherbaky. The enemy carried out air strikes near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Novosilka.

In the South-Buh direction, the enemy fired at tanks and artillery of various calibres along the line of combat contact and caused aviation strikes near Novohryhorivka, Andriyivka and Olhyne. It led air intelligence with UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.