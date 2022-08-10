Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Russian invaders fired at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday night from positions located on the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Nikopol district. Some 80 rockets hit residential buildings. The terrorist country continues to fight civilians. Cowardly Russians can't do anything else, so they hit the cities, meanly hiding at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

According to him, "the names of the Russians who give orders and carry them out are known." "None of them will escape punishment ... Several generations of Russians will be responsible for all evil," Yermak added.

As reported, 13 people were killed and 11 injured as a result of the night shelling of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, five of the victims are in serious condition. The occupiers fired at the area twice from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Some 80 rockets hit residential areas.