Facts

10:23 10.08.2022

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

1 min read
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Russian invaders fired at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday night from positions located on the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Nikopol district. Some 80 rockets hit residential buildings. The terrorist country continues to fight civilians. Cowardly Russians can't do anything else, so they hit the cities, meanly hiding at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

According to him, "the names of the Russians who give orders and carry them out are known." "None of them will escape punishment ... Several generations of Russians will be responsible for all evil," Yermak added.

As reported, 13 people were killed and 11 injured as a result of the night shelling of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, five of the victims are in serious condition. The occupiers fired at the area twice from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Some 80 rockets hit residential areas.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

11:19 10.08.2022
Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

09:48 10.08.2022
Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

18:56 09.08.2022
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

14:39 09.08.2022
Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

09:15 09.08.2022
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

16:23 08.08.2022
ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

12:48 08.08.2022
Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

09:35 08.08.2022
Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

LATEST

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD