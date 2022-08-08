Ambassador Korniychuk: the russian missile could have caused many deaths during the Hasidic pilgrimage

A Russian missile that hit an infrastructure facility near the city of Uman may have caused many deaths during the Hasidic pilgrimage in the month of Tishrei. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«A russian missile was shot near Uman, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. If such attacks by Russia would happen in the month of Tishrei, they could cause, God forbid, many fatalities among the Jews visiting Uman from around the world», - said the head of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, official Kyiv stated that due to russian aggression against Ukraine and the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of civilians, the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah will not take place this year. Last year, about 50,000 people came to the city for the celebration.