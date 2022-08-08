Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated August 5 to impose sanctions against Russia.

Corresponding document No. 7640 dated August 6, 2022 was published on the Verkhovna Rada website. According to the draft card, the document has been sent for consideration by the relevant committee at the moment.

The document provides for the approval of the NSDC decision of August 5, which contains a list of economic restrictions that are imposed against the Russian Federation (the aggressor state) for ten years.

This list includes:

1) a ban on the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine in favor of the Russian Federation, individuals and legal entities established and operating under the laws of the Russian Federation, as well as legal entities, part of which shares are owned by the Russian Federation, Russian companies or citizens of the Russian Federation;

2) suspension of licenses for the use of Ukrainian subsoil to persons associated with the Russian Federation;

3) a ban on participation in the privatization, lease of Ukrainian state property to persons associated with the aggressor state;

4) a ban on public procurement of goods manufactured in Russia, as well as goods, works and services from persons associated with Russia (with the exception of goods, works and services necessary for servicing Russian goods purchased before the imposition of sanctions);

5) a ban on entry into Ukrainian territorial waters and ports for non-military ships under Russian flags or belonging to companies associated with Russia, a ban on flights to Ukraine from the Russian Federation by aircraft associated with Russian companies or registered in the Russian Federation;

6) a ban on the purchase of securities issued by persons associated with the aggressor state;

7) a ban on the issuance of permits, licenses of the National Bank for investment in the Russian Federation; termination of the issuance of cash on cards issued by companies that are associated with the aggressor state;

9) a ban on the transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property to persons associated with the Russian Federation;

10) a ban on the acquisition of land plots by persons associated with the aggressor state.

At the same time, these restrictions do not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation legally residing in Ukraine and companies established and operating under Ukrainian law by citizens of the Russian Federation legally located in Ukraine.

The mentioned restrictions against the Russian Federation were proposed to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine by the Cabinet of Ministers in March this year.

Thus, the National Security and Defense Council supported order of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 22, 2022 No. 245-r on making proposals for the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Russian Federation.