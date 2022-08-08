Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

On Monday night, the Ukrainian military hit the Antonivsky and Kakhovka bridges in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said.

"The same fire control that we had been holding for several days in this direction was worked out. It has its own results, there are hits, hits are quite serious, both on the Antonivsky and Kakhovka bridges," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Monday in the morning.

She also noted that the Ukrainian military and partisans over the past night destroyed several military bases of the Russian invaders, where ammunition was stored.