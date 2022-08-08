Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

As of 23:00 on Sunday, it is known about the shelling of the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, there is no information about the victims, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"So far, it is known for sure about the shelling of the Kyivsky district. The preliminary 'arrival' was at an infrastructure facility. There were at least seven explosions. There is no information about the victims, I hope that there will be none," Terekhov wrote no his Telegram channel.

Earlier, at about 22:20, a threat of artillery fire was announced in the city, and then an air raid. Local telegram channels reported a series of nine-ten explosions.