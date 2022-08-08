Facts

10:09 08.08.2022

Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

1 min read
Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

As of 23:00 on Sunday, it is known about the shelling of the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, there is no information about the victims, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"So far, it is known for sure about the shelling of the Kyivsky district. The preliminary 'arrival' was at an infrastructure facility. There were at least seven explosions. There is no information about the victims, I hope that there will be none," Terekhov wrote no his Telegram channel.

Earlier, at about 22:20, a threat of artillery fire was announced in the city, and then an air raid. Local telegram channels reported a series of nine-ten explosions.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

15:18 06.08.2022
Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

09:25 01.08.2022
Russians shell Mykolaiv again – mayor

Russians shell Mykolaiv again – mayor

09:29 27.07.2022
Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

12:12 26.07.2022
Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

11:54 23.07.2022
One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

10:42 21.07.2022
At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

10:32 20.07.2022
At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

10:09 20.07.2022
Invaders shell center of Huliai–Pole in Zaporizhia region from ‘grads’, artillery Tues evening

Invaders shell center of Huliai–Pole in Zaporizhia region from ‘grads’, artillery Tues evening

18:53 19.07.2022
Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

15:11 19.07.2022
Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

AD
AD
AD
AD