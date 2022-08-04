Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló discussed food security and support for Ukraine, in particular in international organizations.

"Had the 1st conversation in bilateral relations' history with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Congratulated Guinea-Bissau leader on election as ECOWAS Chairman. Discussed support for Ukraine in international organizations. Noted Ukraine’s readiness to be a food security guarantor in the region," Zelensky said on Twitter.