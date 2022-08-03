Facts

17:31 03.08.2022

Meta gives Ukrainian users access to Reels, Music

1 min read
Meta gives Ukrainian users access to Reels, Music

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has agreed to launch the Reels and Music functions in Instagram on the territory of Ukraine after a year of negotiations and consultations with Meta management.

"The new tools will help promote personal accounts and make creative content. This will help cover events in Ukraine even more qualitatively and on a large scale, in particular for foreign users of Facebook and Instagram," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Reels is a new format for editing and sharing videos on Instagram.

"The function will be implemented gradually and over the next weeks, all published videos up to 15 minutes in length will be supplemented with Reels creative tools," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Music feature will allow users to legally add music from Facebook and Instagram's vast library.

Tags: #meta

MORE ABOUT

11:09 29.07.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

18:42 25.05.2022
Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

LATEST

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Podoliak: If Moscow wants dialogue, it’s up to them

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Training of Ukrainian servicemen in UK focused on shooting, defense, evacuation of wounded – AFU General Staff

Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

MFA proposes appointing Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland – MP

AD
AD
AD
AD