Meta gives Ukrainian users access to Reels, Music

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has agreed to launch the Reels and Music functions in Instagram on the territory of Ukraine after a year of negotiations and consultations with Meta management.

"The new tools will help promote personal accounts and make creative content. This will help cover events in Ukraine even more qualitatively and on a large scale, in particular for foreign users of Facebook and Instagram," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Reels is a new format for editing and sharing videos on Instagram.

"The function will be implemented gradually and over the next weeks, all published videos up to 15 minutes in length will be supplemented with Reels creative tools," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Music feature will allow users to legally add music from Facebook and Instagram's vast library.