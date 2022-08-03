Training of Ukrainian servicemen in UK focused on shooting, defense, evacuation of wounded – AFU General Staff

The training of Ukrainian servicemen in the UK is taking place according to a scenario prepared by specialists from the host country, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The trainings of Ukrainian servicemen are taking place according to a scenario specially prescribed by British specialists, including instructors from the Rifles regiment [an infantry regiment of the British Army]. All attention is focused on shooting and defensive actions, psychological resilience, correct actions to evacuate the wounded," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The realism of the training is enhanced by the use of various combat simulation techniques, including combat simulation, smokescreen and fire from above.

AFU Deputy Commander-in-Chief Yevhen Moysiuk and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Eduard Moskaliov got familiar with the training of Ukrainian servicemen during a visit to the UK and Northern Ireland.

Moysiuk and Moskaliov attended combat training classes for Ukrainian units, where servicemen master small arms fire and tactical training, practice shooting skills as part of a unit and tactics of moving on the battlefield, fighting in urban and forest areas.

As reported, the first group of Ukrainian troops to the UK is participating in a new UK-led military program that will train up to 10,000 Ukrainians in the coming months.