Facts

18:38 29.07.2022

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

2 min read
Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

The patronage service of the Azov regiment confirms the information about the death of its captured fighters who were in the colony in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, which was shelled by the Russians on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to confirm the information about the strike on the colony in Olenivka, where the prisoners of the Azov regiment are being held. We find out the names of the dead and injured through our channels. The International Committee of the Red Cross also went to the place," the Angels of Azov patronage service said on Telegram.

It notes that any information about this, which is now appearing in Russian channels and other media, is a psychological special operation against Azov and Ukrainian society.

"Therefore, we urge you to wait for verified data. The foster service will promptly inform relatives about the situation. No one will be deprived of attention and help," the service summed up.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, at the same time, statements about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said that the purpose of the Russian army's strike on the correctional facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were held, was to disrupt agreements on their exchange and an attempt to conceal growing evidence of the scale of Russian war crimes.

Tags: #azov #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

18:49 29.07.2022
Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

17:16 29.07.2022
Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

09:28 23.05.2022
Russian military allegedly find on Azovstal territory evidence of cooperation between OSCE, Ukrainian army - Andriuschenko

Russian military allegedly find on Azovstal territory evidence of cooperation between OSCE, Ukrainian army - Andriuschenko

14:44 20.05.2022
Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

14:57 14.05.2022
Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

17:08 12.05.2022
Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

10:06 09.05.2022
Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

16:47 03.05.2022
Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

14:14 02.05.2022
Zelensky: Azov Battalion is part of Ukrainian army, has nothing to do with politics

Zelensky: Azov Battalion is part of Ukrainian army, has nothing to do with politics

12:32 12.04.2022
Persons injured as result of unknown substance spraying by Russian invaders in Mariupol in satisfactory condition - Azov

Persons injured as result of unknown substance spraying by Russian invaders in Mariupol in satisfactory condition - Azov

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

LATEST

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

As result of strike on Kramatorsk, one killed, five wounded

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

AD
AD
AD
AD