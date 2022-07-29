Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

The patronage service of the Azov regiment confirms the information about the death of its captured fighters who were in the colony in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, which was shelled by the Russians on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to confirm the information about the strike on the colony in Olenivka, where the prisoners of the Azov regiment are being held. We find out the names of the dead and injured through our channels. The International Committee of the Red Cross also went to the place," the Angels of Azov patronage service said on Telegram.

It notes that any information about this, which is now appearing in Russian channels and other media, is a psychological special operation against Azov and Ukrainian society.

"Therefore, we urge you to wait for verified data. The foster service will promptly inform relatives about the situation. No one will be deprived of attention and help," the service summed up.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, at the same time, statements about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said that the purpose of the Russian army's strike on the correctional facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were held, was to disrupt agreements on their exchange and an attempt to conceal growing evidence of the scale of Russian war crimes.