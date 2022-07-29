Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

The leader of the Azov regiment, Andriy Biletsky, has announced a hunt for each Russian involved in the mass killing of Azov fighters in the detention facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region. Information about the victims and the specific executors of this war crime is being collected.

"About the strike on the colony in Olenivka, where our fighters from Azovstal are kept. Last night the Russians killed a part of captive Azov fighters. The Russian command explained the mass murder of captives by alleged actions of the Ukrainian army. The fighters of the regiment were transferred to a separate building. The propaganda did its job – a cannibal film was made about Azovstal. We are collecting information about the victims and the specific executors of this war crime," he said on the Telegram channel.

Biletsky stressed that it was obviously a planned in advance act, adding that the aggressor country "knows nothing about the notion of officer's dignity and especially about observation of the Geneva Conventions, rules, laws and customs of war."

Russia failed to defeat Azov in fair fight, therefore it is trying to eliminate it via treachery, Biletsky said.

"On behalf of the Azov detachments, I am announcing a hunt for everyone involved in the mass murder. Each ordinary executor and each organizer regardless of their rank and location will be held accountable. Wherever you hide, you will be found and exterminated," Biletsky said.