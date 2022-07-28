Number of casualties in missile attack on Kropyvnytsky rises to 26, one person in critical condition – regional governor

The number of casualties caused by Russia's missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday has increased to 26 people, one of them is in critical condition, Head of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration Andriy Raikovych has said.

"We have updates on the missile strike. The enemy attacked us with Kalibr missiles. Twenty-six people were wounded. One of them is in critical condition. Another one refused from hospitalization," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, the regional governor said that five people were killed as a result of the enemy missile attack on Kropyvnytsky. There were twelve military and 13 civilians among those wounded.

The press service of Oleksandriya Town Council later specified that the missiles hit the hangar of the Flight Academy and URGA Airline.