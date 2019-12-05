Economy

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Kernel, one of the largest Ukrainian agricultural holdings, intends to acquire a property complex for sunflower processing and oil production in Kropyvnytsky from Olium Group LLC (Kyiv).

According to the materials of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC), the agency could allow Prydniprovsky Oil Extraction Plant LLC of Kernel agricultural holding to acquire assets in the form of movable and immovable property, which together form a single property complex at Elada private enterprise (Kyiv).

According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, Elada is in a state of termination. Its founder is Sanoil-Finance LLC, whose ultimate beneficiary is Olium Group LLC and Agrarian Investments 2012 LLC (both based in Kyiv).

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets. The vertically integrated structure of the company is built on closely related business segments: production, export and domestic sales of sunflower oil, plant growing, grain export, provision of grain storage and transshipment services at elevators and port terminals.

