Facts

09:29 27.07.2022

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

1 min read
Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

On Wednesday morning, the Russian occupation army fired S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"At 04.25 shelling of Industrialny district of Kharkiv. Two arrivals with S-300 missiles," Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

"Rescuers are already in place, they are clearing the rubble. According to them, there are no victims, but this is only preliminary information so far. I would like it to be so," the mayor said.

He urged those in the city to be as careful as possible.

Tags: #kharkiv #missiles

MORE ABOUT

12:12 26.07.2022
Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

Invaders fire at Kharkiv – mayor

12:57 23.07.2022
Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

11:54 23.07.2022
One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

16:03 21.07.2022
Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

10:42 21.07.2022
At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

10:32 20.07.2022
At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

13:43 15.07.2022
Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

09:36 15.07.2022
Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

18:39 14.07.2022
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

16:55 14.07.2022
Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

LATEST

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

Russians hit hotel in Bakhmut, there are casualties; missile attacks launched on Toretsk, Avdiyivka

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

Ukrainian servicemen liberate Andriyivka from invaders

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

AD
AD
AD
AD