Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

On Wednesday morning, the Russian occupation army fired S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"At 04.25 shelling of Industrialny district of Kharkiv. Two arrivals with S-300 missiles," Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

"Rescuers are already in place, they are clearing the rubble. According to them, there are no victims, but this is only preliminary information so far. I would like it to be so," the mayor said.

He urged those in the city to be as careful as possible.