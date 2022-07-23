Facts

14:49 23.07.2022

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

1 min read
UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

UN Secretary-General António Guterres unequivocally condemns the missile attack on the commercial port in Odesa, carried out the day after the signing of agreements in Istanbul on grain exports across the Black Sea.

"Secretary-General António Guterres unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative," the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General said on Twitter.

Tags: #guterres

MORE ABOUT

18:08 22.07.2022
Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

09:39 14.07.2022
Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

12:02 07.05.2022
UN Security Council unanimously backs peace settlement in Ukraine – Guterres

UN Security Council unanimously backs peace settlement in Ukraine – Guterres

16:01 30.04.2022
UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

16:51 28.04.2022
UN Secretary General appeals to Russia to cooperate with ICC on killings in Bucha

UN Secretary General appeals to Russia to cooperate with ICC on killings in Bucha

11:07 26.04.2022
Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

19:52 19.04.2022
UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

12:12 26.02.2022
Some 100,000 Ukrainians have already left their homes – UN Secretary General

Some 100,000 Ukrainians have already left their homes – UN Secretary General

10:46 22.09.2021
Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

AD

HOT NEWS

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

Korban confirms he not allowed into Ukraine, his passport seized

LATEST

Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Intl ad hoc group reviews draft recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine – President's Office

Kremlin continues to weaponize food - US Ambassador on Odesa port missile strikes

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

Ukrainian military destroys tent camp of Russian invaders near ZNPP with kamikaze drone, 3 invaders killed, 12 injured - intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD