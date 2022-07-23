UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

UN Secretary-General António Guterres unequivocally condemns the missile attack on the commercial port in Odesa, carried out the day after the signing of agreements in Istanbul on grain exports across the Black Sea.

"Secretary-General António Guterres unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative," the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General said on Twitter.