Nalyvaichenko proposes combining Ukraine's European integration with reintegration of Donbas

Ukraine should present a clear plan at the Normandy Four in Paris on December 9 for the reintegration and revitalization of the occupied territories of Donbas, member of parliament (Batkivshchyna faction) and secretary of parliament's committee on EU integration Valentyn Nalyvaichenko has said.

"We are initiating an international economic fund, but for specific projects. And, of course, it is necessary to unite all the authorities, regardless of political preferences, to implement this national plan of action for reintegration and European integration. Such a national plan of action, supplemented and improved, can be raised on December 9 at the Normandy Four meeting. Ukraine must say in a single voice that we know what to do. We will return the territories, and we will become members of the European Union," Nalyvaichenko said during a roundtable discussion, named "European Integration + Reintegration of Donbas = Ukraine's Success Formula" in Kyiv on Thursday.

The MP said the time has come to unite international donors into a single international economic fund and direct it to help people.

Nalyvaichenko proposed creating a public platform named "Integrated of Ukraine."

"This will be a constantly operating public initiative that will implement the formula for Ukraine's success, namely the integration of European integration and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories," he said.

He said one of the main initiatives of the platform will be the creation of an international economic fund for the reintegration and restoration of Donbas.

The event was organized by parliament's committee on EU integration.