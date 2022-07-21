MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

MP Serhiy Vlasenko (from Batkivschyna faction) published a copy of the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Igor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Korban, MP Vadym Rabinovych.

The scan of the document, published by Vlasenko on Facebook, includes ten names, under the decree of July 18, there is no president's signature.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the Holos faction) questioned the information disseminated on the social network.

"So far, the strangest detail is that the date in this screen is 'July 18.' Let me remind you that on July 18 and 19 we were going to vote in the [Verkhovna] Rada. And in this letter [decree] there are two MPs [except for Rabinovych, Ihor Vasylkovsky]. Therefore, of course, everything is possible, but it still looks very strange," Zhelezniak said in Telegram.

Interfax-Ukraine does not have official confirmation of the signing of such a decree by the president for now.

The grounds for the loss of citizenship of Ukraine are specified in Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine on citizenship of Ukraine. In particular, this is the voluntary acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of the citizenship of another state, if at the time of such acquisition he has reached the age of majority. Voluntary acquisition of citizenship of another state is considered to be all cases when a citizen of Ukraine, in order to acquire citizenship of another state, had to file an application or petition for such acquisition in accordance with the procedure established by the national legislation of the state whose citizenship was acquired.