Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

Hungarians are ready to pass through their territory all the assistance provided by other countries to Ukraine, including military, Deputy Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Magyar said during a meeting with mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, Lviv City Council reports.

"We are amazed by the events that are happening here, we really sympathize with you. Over the past 200 years, we have fought with Russia three times. These wars were of a life and death struggle. Unlike many Western partners, we felt for ourselves that this is such a confrontation with this huge eastern state. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons – this is our strategic position. However, third countries can use our territory,” the press service of Lviv City Council quoted Magyar as saying on Tuesday.

In addition, Hungary is ready to accept Ukrainian children in its resort facilities and camps. The Hungarian delegation also offered to help in the treatment of civilians and military in their medical institutions, and also assured of their readiness to provide 1,000 scholarships for Ukrainians at their universities.

Earlier it was reported that Hungary objects to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine in order not to endanger the Russian shelling of Hungarians living in Zakarpattia.