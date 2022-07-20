Facts

10:43 20.07.2022

Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

2 min read
Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

Hungarians are ready to pass through their territory all the assistance provided by other countries to Ukraine, including military, Deputy Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Magyar said during a meeting with mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, Lviv City Council reports.

"We are amazed by the events that are happening here, we really sympathize with you. Over the past 200 years, we have fought with Russia three times. These wars were of a life and death struggle. Unlike many Western partners, we felt for ourselves that this is such a confrontation with this huge eastern state. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons – this is our strategic position. However, third countries can use our territory,” the press service of Lviv City Council quoted Magyar as saying on Tuesday.

In addition, Hungary is ready to accept Ukrainian children in its resort facilities and camps. The Hungarian delegation also offered to help in the treatment of civilians and military in their medical institutions, and also assured of their readiness to provide 1,000 scholarships for Ukrainians at their universities.

Earlier it was reported that Hungary objects to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine in order not to endanger the Russian shelling of Hungarians living in Zakarpattia.

Tags: #ukraine #weapons #hungary

MORE ABOUT

17:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

16:59 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

16:38 20.07.2022
Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

19:09 19.07.2022
Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

12:51 19.07.2022
Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

11:40 16.07.2022
U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

11:28 16.07.2022
Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

17:51 15.07.2022
Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

16:28 15.07.2022
USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Contact Group in Ramstein format to continue to find innovative ways to support AFU long-term – US Secretary of Defense

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

LATEST

Contact Group in Ramstein format to continue to find innovative ways to support AFU long-term – US Secretary of Defense

Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

AD
AD
AD
AD