Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the State Security Service (SBU) have conducted a joint special operation to uncover and detain a traitor to Ukraine, who was an employee of the SBU and worked for the Russian special services, the press service of the SBI has said.

This employee headed one of the regional departments of the SBU until March 2022.

"The investigation into the criminal case discovered the facts of cooperation of the SBU employee with representatives if the Russian special services. This information has been conformed following an expertise by the SBI," it said.

The SBU official passed reconnaissance information about Ukraine to the Russian special services. In particular, the investigation recorded the fact of handing over information classified as a national secret.

"In addition, direct participation of the defendant in activities of the criminal reconnaissance and sabotage organization against Ukraine was documented. The activities of the group caused damage to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, defense capacity, state, economic and information security of our state," the law enforcers said.

The traitor was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 255 (creation, management of criminal association or criminal organization, and participation in it), Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 114 (aiding transfer or collection of data classified as state secret to transfer it to a foreign state, a foreign organization or their representatives).

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine conducts procedural guidance on the case.

Earlier, an Interfax-Ukraine source said that the law enforcers have detained former Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Oleh Kulinich on suspicion of high treason.