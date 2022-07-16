Facts

17:05 16.07.2022

Biden, Saudi Crown Prince express support for Ukraine following meeting in Jeddah

1 min read
Biden, Saudi Crown Prince express support for Ukraine following meeting in Jeddah

U.S. President Joseph Biden and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in Jeddah and expressed their readiness to continue supporting the Ukrainian people, the White House press service has said.

"The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing critical assistance to the Ukrainian people, and to ensure the unhindered export of grain and wheat products to alleviate the global food crises, which threatens to acutely impact a number of Middle Eastern and African states," according to the final communiqué.

The two sides underscored that a rules-based order lies at the heart of international security, emphasizing the importance of the respect for international law, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty. They reaffirmed the principles as set forth in the March 2, 2022, UN General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1, endorsed by all GCC members.

