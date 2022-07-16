Death toll from enemy missile attack on Chuhuiv rises to three – Synehubov

Three civilians in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, according to updated data, were killed as a result of missile attacks inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on the town on Saturday night, three more were injured and were hospitalized.

"Three people killed - two men 60 and 68 years old, a woman 70 years old. Doctors hospitalized three more people in medical facilities," Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the missile attack, an apartment building was destroyed, a school and a building materials store were damaged. All specialized services are working at the scene, rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

During the day, the invaders also fired at Kharkiv region, in particular Derhachiv community, and Izium district of the region. There are no casualties there.

Kharkiv Defense Headquarters did not register attacks on the city last night.

Earlier, it was reported that after Russian missile strikes on Chuhuiv, rescuers removed the bodies of two dead from under the rubble, and also rescued one injured.