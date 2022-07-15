Mykolaiv mayor reports powerful explosions in city

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych reports powerful explosions in the city, residents are asked to go to the shelter.

"Powerful explosions are heard in the city! Urgently go to the shelter!" Sinkevych said in the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

Later, the mayor said that over ten explosions sounded in the city, details will be published later.

"Over ten powerful explosions have just thundered in Mykolaiv! The air raid continues! Do not leave your houses and shelters! I will tell you all the important information in due course," Sinkevych said.