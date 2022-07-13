Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

In Melitopol, the movement of a column of 40 units of Russian military equipment in the direction of Kherson has been recorded, mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said.

"It should be noted that Russian equipment is also moving from Crimea again. Yesterday [July 12], a large column of equipment headed towards Kherson. These were about 40 pieces of equipment that transported fuel, ammunition," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom (Together) on Wednesday.

At the same time, Fedorov is convinced that the Russian occupiers will not be able to improve their logistics, because "we clearly know every coordinate of the movement of their equipment, and as soon as it arrives at the location, all these coordinates will be transferred to the relevant services and structures."