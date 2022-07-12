Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

As a result of the shelling of Industrialny district of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces on Tuesday afternoon, four civilians were wounded, their lives are not in danger, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to the regional center for Emergency Medical Assistance, as of the moment, four people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Industrialny district. Moderate injuries were received, all were hospitalized in medical facilities, there is no threat to their lives," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.