Facts

16:13 12.07.2022

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

1 min read
Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

As a result of the shelling of Industrialny district of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces on Tuesday afternoon, four civilians were wounded, their lives are not in danger, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to the regional center for Emergency Medical Assistance, as of the moment, four people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Industrialny district. Moderate injuries were received, all were hospitalized in medical facilities, there is no threat to their lives," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

14:16 12.07.2022
Invaders hit Industrialny district of Kharkiv, residents asked to stay in shelters – Synehubov

Invaders hit Industrialny district of Kharkiv, residents asked to stay in shelters – Synehubov

13:10 11.07.2022
Everyone shelling Ukrainian cities to be found – Zelensky

Everyone shelling Ukrainian cities to be found – Zelensky

12:48 11.07.2022
Victims of morning shelling in Kharkiv increased to 31, including two children

Victims of morning shelling in Kharkiv increased to 31, including two children

11:48 11.07.2022
As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 28 wounded, three killed – President's Office

As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 28 wounded, three killed – President's Office

10:52 11.07.2022
Occupants shell Kharkiv with MLRS, traffic along Saltivska metro line suspended

Occupants shell Kharkiv with MLRS, traffic along Saltivska metro line suspended

09:18 11.07.2022
At night, enemy launches all missile strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv, data on victims being specified

At night, enemy launches all missile strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv, data on victims being specified

09:54 06.07.2022
As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

15:14 05.07.2022
Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

09:38 04.07.2022
Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

09:23 04.07.2022
Woman wounded, households, school destroyed due to shelling of Kramatorsk from 'tornado' MLRS

Woman wounded, households, school destroyed due to shelling of Kramatorsk from 'tornado' MLRS

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD