Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

Russian troops fired seven missiles from aircraft over the Black Sea in Odesa region, there is a hit in a private house, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"At about 11:30, the invaders fired seven missiles from Su-27, Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft from the Black Sea. One of the missiles hit a private house," Tymoshenko said in the Telegram on Monday.

He said according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, information about the destruction is being specified.

Earlier, Tymoshenko said that Russian troops fired four missiles at Odesa region on Monday.