Facts

13:59 11.07.2022

Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

Russian troops fired seven missiles from aircraft over the Black Sea in Odesa region, there is a hit in a private house, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"At about 11:30, the invaders fired seven missiles from Su-27, Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft from the Black Sea. One of the missiles hit a private house," Tymoshenko said in the Telegram on Monday.

He said according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, information about the destruction is being specified.

Earlier, Tymoshenko said that Russian troops fired four missiles at Odesa region on Monday.

Tags: #odesa_region #missiles

12:16 11.07.2022
Enemy fires four missiles at Odesa region, hits infrastructure

09:58 11.07.2022
Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

17:06 07.07.2022
More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

12:56 07.07.2022
Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

15:40 02.07.2022
Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

12:58 02.07.2022
ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

18:09 01.07.2022
Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

17:58 01.07.2022
One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

16:21 01.07.2022
Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

14:13 01.07.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

