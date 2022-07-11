Facts

12:48 11.07.2022

Victims of morning shelling in Kharkiv increased to 31, including two children

Among the victims of the morning shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation troops, there have grown to 31 people, among them there are children, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"At this moment, some 31 people were wounded from the morning shelling of Kharkiv by Russian invaders, all of them were hospitalized in medical institutions. Of these, two children: four and 16 years old. Three people died," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

The administration's press service said the victims mostly had blast injuries.

