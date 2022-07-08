Facts

15:38 08.07.2022

Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

A Kh-31 cruise missile was fired at Odesa region this morning. It exploded over the sea on its way to the coast. The Russian forces might have changed their tactic to massive attacks on crowded spots on the coastline, Odesa City Council has said with a reference to the Command of the Pivden (South) task force.

"At around 10 a.m., an enemy Su-30 aircraft fired a Kh-31 cruise missile at Odesa region from the Black Sea. It exploded on its way to the coast. The enemy might have changed its tactic to massive explosive attacks on crowded spots on the coastline," it said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #odesa #missile

