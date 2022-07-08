Enemy missile fired at Odesa region explodes over sea – Pivden command

A Kh-31 cruise missile was fired at Odesa region this morning. It exploded over the sea on its way to the coast. The Russian forces might have changed their tactic to massive attacks on crowded spots on the coastline, Odesa City Council has said with a reference to the Command of the Pivden (South) task force.

