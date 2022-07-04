Zelensky's participation in G-20 summit depends on situation in country, Russia's participation therein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said his presence at the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022 depends on the situation in the country and the participation of the Russian president in the summit.

"Our participation depends on Russia, whether it will be there. I told the President of Indonesia that we are grateful for the invitation, but we have a security situation," he told reporters on Sunday, July 2, after meeting with the Australian Prime Minister in Kyiv.

"I am not sure that the war will end 100% with complete de-occupation, and therefore I cannot imagine my visit there," he said. At the same time, Zelensky said that he was "not sure" that there would be a large number of states if Russia was there.

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he could not yet imagine a boycott of the summit. " If it is the case that Putin attends that meeting, and I'm not sure whether he will or not, he will get the reception he deserves," he said.