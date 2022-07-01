EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen calls on Ukraine to focus on implementing the law on deoligarchization.

She said today Ukraine is the only country in the Eastern Partnership that has adopted a law to split the pincers of oligarchic power into the economy. Now it is necessary to focus on the implementation of this law and take into account properly all the conclusions of the Venice Commission, she said, speaking online at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

She called on Ukraine to intensify the work of the country's institutions to combat corruption and to appoint a responsible leadership for this as soon as possible.

Investments (in the reconstruction of Ukraine) should go along with reforms, she said. She urged to start the fight against corruption.

According to her, anti-corruption institutions have been created in Ukraine, and now the main task is for these institutions to be headed by worthy people. She stressed that the heads of SAPO and NABU should be appointed as soon as possible.

She also drew the parliament's attention to the need to adopt a law on media that would bring Ukrainian legislation into line with current European Union standards.

Von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs to start developing plans for the reform of the Constitutional Court.

Legislation is necessary for the procedures for selecting judges. Institutions must be revived so that they can realize the aspirations of the people, she stressed.

"There is a long road ahead for Ukraine but Europe will be at your side every step of the way. For every reform, for as long as it takes. From these dark days of war until the moment you cross the threshold that leads into our union," she said.