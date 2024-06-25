Facts

12:32 25.06.2024

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

1 min read
European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wishes Ukraine and Moldova a successful start to negotiations on the accession of the two candidates to the European Union.

She published the corresponding entry, which is accompanied by a video appeal, on her page on the social network X on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations. This is very good news for the people of Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union. The path ahead will be challenging but full of opportunities. Wishing you a successful start of the negotiations!” the President of the European Commission said.

As it is known, in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon, at 15.30 for Ukraine, and at 18.00 for Moldova, the first intergovernmental conferences will be held, within the framework of which negotiations on EU accession will be launched.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #eu

