Facts

14:13 01.07.2022

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

1 min read
 As of 13:30 on July 1, as a result of a missile strike in the village of Serhiyivka, Belhorod-Dnistrovsky district, 20 people have been killed, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region reports.

Among the dead, 16 people were killed as a result of a rocket hitting a residential building, four more – at a recreation center, including one child.

"Thirty-eight people were injured (37 people in a residential building, six of them children and one person in a recreation center). Thirty-eight people were hospitalized in the hospital," the message posted on Facebook says.

Rescue operations are continuing on the spot.

Tags: #odesa_region

