Facts

12:23 01.07.2022

We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

2 min read
We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

We must prepare the country for the start of negotiations on EU membership as intensively and responsibly as we prepared the decision on candidacy, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday.

"The flag of the European Union in this hall is a symbol of the task of all of us, all branches of government, so that there are no pauses in our work. To make every decision that is necessary for the European path of Ukraine. And so that these are decisions that the Ukrainian society, Ukrainian families, citizens will feel positive from," he said.

Zelensky stressed that "obtaining EU membership is not only geopolitics, but also specific things, specific benefits that benefit the life of every family, company."

"Only recently we have introduced transport visa free regime and aviation visa free regime. We have received the most open access to the European market without duties and quotas. We have joined the joint European power grid, now we can export electrics to EU countries," he recalled.

"The next step is customs visa free regime, digital visa free regime, that is, Ukraine's accession to the Digital Europe program. We must speed up work on industrial visa-free travel and, of course, we must reach a decision on the abolition of roaming charges with EU countries on a permanent basis," the president also said.

Tags: #eu #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:58 01.07.2022
Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

09:50 01.07.2022
Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

11:16 30.06.2022
Zelensky thanks Johnson for additional security assistance

Zelensky thanks Johnson for additional security assistance

09:34 30.06.2022
Visa-free transportation agreement with EU will significantly increase Ukrainian goods export – Zelensky

Visa-free transportation agreement with EU will significantly increase Ukrainian goods export – Zelensky

18:32 29.06.2022
Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

16:57 29.06.2022
Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:46 29.06.2022
Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

16:43 29.06.2022
Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:43 29.06.2022
Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

12:28 29.06.2022
Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine appeals to ICJ to prove that Russia violated Genocide Convention – Kuleba

One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

LATEST

Ukraine appeals to ICJ to prove that Russia violated Genocide Convention – Kuleba

Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

Norway to transfer EUR 1 bln in assistance to Ukraine by end of 2022

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

EBRD, WHO, OECD, EU Council, reps of IMF, World Bank, EIB and over 35 countries to take part in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano

Ukraine starts infrastructure stage of medical reform - Liashko

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

AD
AD
AD
AD