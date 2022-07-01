Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

If the Black Sea is not unblocked immediately, the result of the food crisis will be such a migration tsunami that will reach as far as Austria, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Just look at what is happening. Look at how easily one state has created for many others a large-scale threat, a dangerous wave. For example, the threat of a large-scale famine. Russia blocked the Black Sea - this is not a secret, and now it has millions of people hostage, ordinary people in Africa, Asia, Europe. We are all hostages. You are her hostages. Because if this threat of hunger is not removed, if the Black Sea is not immediately unblocked, then the result of the food crisis will be such a migration tsunami that will reach you, although Austria is still far from the sea," he said in a video message to the participants in the 4GameChangers festival near Vienna.

Zelensky also stressed that Europe should not depend on Russian energy resources, and in 2022 it is necessary to make sure that next winter does not become catastrophic.

According to him, in 2022 Russia should stop funding splits and disinformation, anti-European political movements and problems for the entire continent.

"Otherwise, everyone in the world who hates democracy will understand that the democratic world is not capable of defending itself," Zelensky said.