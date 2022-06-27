Facts

14:51 27.06.2022

Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

1 min read
Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of France Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting on Sunday, June 26, agreed to intensify their military support for Ukraine.

"Both the Prime Minister and President Macron stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations. President Macron praised the Prime Minister's ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work," reads the press release issued by the UK government media liaison office.

The leaders agreed to continue and enhance the close work between the UK and France on areas including defense and security.

Johnson stressed "any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability and give Putin license to manipulate both sovereign countries and international markets in perpetuity."

Tags: #johnson #macron

MORE ABOUT

09:20 20.06.2022
Johnson: UK to never forget sacrifice, unconquerable courage, bravery of Ukrainian military

Johnson: UK to never forget sacrifice, unconquerable courage, bravery of Ukrainian military

18:47 17.06.2022
Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

18:12 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

18:02 16.06.2022
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

09:31 16.06.2022
Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

16:36 15.06.2022
Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

14:04 13.06.2022
Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

14:00 06.06.2022
Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

12:03 04.06.2022
Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

LATEST

Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

AD
AD
AD
AD