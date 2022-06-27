Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of France Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting on Sunday, June 26, agreed to intensify their military support for Ukraine.

"Both the Prime Minister and President Macron stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations. President Macron praised the Prime Minister's ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work," reads the press release issued by the UK government media liaison office.

The leaders agreed to continue and enhance the close work between the UK and France on areas including defense and security.

Johnson stressed "any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability and give Putin license to manipulate both sovereign countries and international markets in perpetuity."