14:23 25.06.2022

Premature unofficial reports in social media hinder Ukrainian army from finishing tasks in Severodonetsk

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian defense forces were unable to finish their tasks in Severodonetsk due to the fact that unofficial reports had been posted in social media earlier than an official statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Public demonstration by some civilians of their awareness of the course of military operations and their posts about this in social media before official statement by the General Staff partially disrupt military operations – just as it was yesterday and the day before yesterday in Severodonetsk, when they simply hindered the Armed Forces of Ukraine from finishing the planned tasks," she said on Facebook on Saturday.

The official added that one must not "say in public that the Armed Forces left or entered some residential area before the General Staff announces this."

"Because this harms the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This steals their precious time – one or two days, during which they could have implemented their military plans and maneuvers if the military operation was conducted under non-publicity conditions," Maliar said.

Everything that can be voiced at the moment is announced by the official sources: the General Staff and the Defense Ministry, she said.

