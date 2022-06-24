Facts

12:13 24.06.2022

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

The Russian occupation forces attacked borderline residential areas in Chernihiv region on Friday night, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Chernihiv region: new shelling attacks on the borderline districts at night. Near Senkivka: five explosions (according to preliminary information, from a mortar), near the intersection of the Hasychivka-Khrinivka-Hirsk-Senkivka road, in Novye Yurkovichi (Russia)-Hirsk direction. Semenivka community: 20 explosions from a mortar attack, near the village of Yanzhulivka," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

