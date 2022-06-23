Facts

16:34 23.06.2022

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny says that the Ukrainian troops are forced to conduct a mobile defense and occupy more advantageous lines and positions due to the fire advantage on the side of the Russian occupiers, at the same time, he called the situation on the front under control.

"The price of freedom is high. It is very difficult for us, because the fire advantage is on the side of the enemy. Despite everything, we are holding on. The situation is difficult, but controllable. We are forced to conduct a mobile defense, occupy more advantageous lines and positions. But every meter of land seized by the occupier is flooded with its blood. Keep the line!" Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

