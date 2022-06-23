Facts

16:17 23.06.2022

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he would like to see support not only from the Israeli people, but also from the Israeli authorities.

"I am grateful to the people of Israel, I am grateful to you for the sincere, emotional support of the Ukrainians. For the Ukrainian flags that appeared on your streets. We all see and appreciate this," he said on Thursday, addressing Israeli students via video link.

"But we would like to see the support from your government. I rarely communicate with journalists from Israel. It's difficult for me. I don't know what to answer these respected people. I don't know how to answer the question, how did Israel help?" Zelensky said.

"We understand that it's not easy for you," he said. "But we would like to write something in the help table column." Zelensky cited the examples of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Ireland and other countries that accepted Ukrainian refugees. "The Israeli authorities have suspended the visa-free regime. Right now. I do not want to assess this. I want you to think about it yourself," the president said.

"Sanctions. It's not about money, it's not about business, it's about values and general security. Japan supported them, so did Australia, the United States, and European countries. Unfortunately, we did not see Israel join the sanctions regime," Zelensky said.

"Why we have a misunderstanding with some representatives of the authorities – I don't know," he said.

Answering a question about the reaction to the shelling of Jewish shrines in Ukraine, Zelensky noted that "there are many Jewish communities and unions that dealt with this issue. We received support from the Jewish Congress, from the United States. I really wanted more support from the government of Israel."

