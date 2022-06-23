No grounds for evacuation despite intensified shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

There is no need to evacuate the population from Kharkiv today, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As for the evacuation, we do not have such a need now and there are no prerequisites for this. The military situation is difficult, but absolutely controllable," Synehubov said on the air of the national telethon.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold positions in the north and northeast directions, as well as in the Izium direction.

At the same time, Synehubov noted that it was unsafe to be on the streets of the regional center – in recent days, the intensity of enemy shelling has increased. Therefore, the Head of the Regional Military Administration urged Kharkiv residents not to ignore air raid signals and, if possible, stay in shelters.