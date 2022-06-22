Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received confirmation of support from Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson at the upcoming EU summit, invited the head of the Swedish government to visit Ukraine.

"Discussed EU prospects of Ukraine with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. Received confirmation of Sweden's support for our country at the EUCO summit. Grateful to Sweden for the intention to join the reconstruction of Ukraine. Invited her to visit Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, President of the European Council Charles Michel invited the heads of state and government of the member states of the European Union at the upcoming summit to be held in Brussels on June 23 and 24 to grant the status of EU candidate members to Ukraine and Moldova.