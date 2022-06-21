Facts

17:47 21.06.2022

Luxembourg allocates 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army – Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Luxembourg government has allocated 15% of the funds from its defense budget to support the Ukrainian army.

"Luxembourg has been constantly helping us. If we talk about assistance regarding the capacity of our army, then 15% of the entire defense budget, although the Prime Minister does not like to talk about it, Luxembourg allocated to our defenders and defenders," Zelensky said at a briefing with Bettel in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the head of state, this is a great help.

"If every state in the world allocated approximately such budgets, then I think we would have already won," he stressed.

Zelensky also thanked the Prime Minister of Luxembourg for his personal help. "Since the first days of this war, we have been in constant contact. This is absolutely true," the president said.

