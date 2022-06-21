Facts

10:49 21.06.2022

Zelensky discusses with President of Confederation of Italian Entrepreneurs increased presence of Italian business, Ukraine's restoration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry Carlo Bonomi and called the opening of the representative office of the confederation in Ukraine an important manifestation of active support for Ukraine, in particular, future EU membership, the website of the head of state reported on Monday.

"The opening of the confederation's office in Kyiv right now is a landmark event and a powerful signal to all foreign investors," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The President noted the interest of the Ukrainian side in strengthening cooperation with Italian business and well-known companies that could help restore and modernize the economy of our country. The President expressed interest in the participation of Italian companies in the implementation of projects to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure, social facilities and housing.

The parties separately discussed areas of future cooperation. "The help of the confederation in starting production on the territory of Ukraine, creating new jobs is extremely important for the employment of Ukrainians who lost their jobs as a result of hostilities," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also announced his meeting with Bonomi, calling it "useful."

"War is a time of challenges, but also a time of opportunities. We will welcome more Italian businesses and encourage them to explore new opportunities that Ukraine has to offer," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Monday.

