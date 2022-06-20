Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia should be candidates for EU – Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban supports granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but believes that the status should also be granted to Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Secretary of State at the Prime Minister's office Bertalan Havasi said, reports Hirado.hu.

"Viktor Orban agreed with the EU's proposal to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership. However, he added that Hungary, along with several other member states, believes that Georgia and Bosnia should get membership at the same pace, the head of the press service said," a statement posted on the website Hirado.hu reads.