Facts

16:43 20.06.2022

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

1 min read
Switzerland will hold an international conference on the restoration of Ukraine on July 4-5, the EFE news agency reported on Monday.

The conference, which will be held in Lugano, will be organized by the Swiss government together with Ukrainian representatives. It is expected that the discussion of the restoration of Ukraine will be held in four main directions: social, economic, environmental and infrastructural.

It is expected that the meeting will be attended by delegations from European countries, as well as from Canada and the USA. Representatives of international organizations, including the World Bank, are expected to attend the event.

In parallel with the conference, a cultural program is planned: concerts of classical and jazz music with musicians and artists from Ukraine.

Tags: #conference #switzerland

