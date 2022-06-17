Vodafone Ukraine restores 96% of network in Chernihiv region

Vodafone Ukraine, the mobile network operator, has restored 96% of the network in Chernihiv, as well as a number of facilities in Kyiv region.

As the company said in a report on Friday, it launched 16 base stations and returned communication in three settlements in Kyiv region.

"The company's engineers connected the last base station of Borodianka, so 100% of the network is already operating in the city. The restoration of other cities in Kyiv region is also ongoing. Over the past two weeks, three more base stations was launched in Bucha, one base station was launched in Irpen, two more base stations resumed work in Hostomel and nine in Kyiv," the company said.

Communication has been restored in the settlements of Maksymovychi, Vyshgorod district, as well as Myrotske and Ozero, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

In Chernihiv region, the work of 96% of the network has been resumed.

Over the past two weeks, communication has reappeared in the villages of Krasne and Senkivka in Chernihiv district, as well as Prokhory in Borzna district.