Facts

16:14 17.06.2022

Vodafone Ukraine restores 96% of network in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine restores 96% of network in Chernihiv region

Vodafone Ukraine, the mobile network operator, has restored 96% of the network in Chernihiv, as well as a number of facilities in Kyiv region.

As the company said in a report on Friday, it launched 16 base stations and returned communication in three settlements in Kyiv region.

"The company's engineers connected the last base station of Borodianka, so 100% of the network is already operating in the city. The restoration of other cities in Kyiv region is also ongoing. Over the past two weeks, three more base stations was launched in Bucha, one base station was launched in Irpen, two more base stations resumed work in Hostomel and nine in Kyiv," the company said.

Communication has been restored in the settlements of Maksymovychi, Vyshgorod district, as well as Myrotske and Ozero, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

In Chernihiv region, the work of 96% of the network has been resumed.

Over the past two weeks, communication has reappeared in the villages of Krasne and Senkivka in Chernihiv district, as well as Prokhory in Borzna district.

Tags: #vodafone

MORE ABOUT

20:14 25.05.2022
Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

20:04 23.05.2022
Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

20:32 03.05.2022
Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

13:58 07.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

15:09 01.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

19:21 31.03.2022
Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

18:09 31.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

13:43 01.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

12:43 09.02.2022
Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

17:04 31.01.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

AD
AD
AD
AD