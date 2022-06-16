Facts

18:26 16.06.2022

Some 160,000 square km of territory of Ukraine require mine clearance operations

1 min read
Around 160,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine need to be examined for the presence of explosives, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Some 160,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine today need to be examined for the presence of explosives. A national agency for mine clearance operations has been set up under the chairmanship of the defense ministry of Ukraine. It is already operating and coordinating communication between all government agencies and international mine clearance organizations," Maliar told a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

She emphasized that the area of 160,000 square kilometers entails the status of one of the most polluted countries in the world.

"Ukraine hopes for further assistance of Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining," Maliar said.

