Zelensky thanks Biden for support in fight against Russian aggressor

During a phone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for his leadership position in supporting Ukraine's opposition to Russian aggression, the struggle for freedom and the right to independently determine the future of the country.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky noted the importance and timeliness of the provision by the United States of an additional aid package worth $1 billion.

"The secure support of the United States is unprecedented. It brings us closer to a common victory over the Russian aggressor," the president of Ukraine said and thanked Biden for his leadership in mobilizing international support for the security of our country.

During the conversation, the head of the Ukrainian state reported on the latest developments on the front line and informed about the urgent needs of the Armed Forces to effectively counter Russian aggression. The importance of further coordination of relevant efforts within the Rammstein format was noted.

The interlocutors discussed the importance of further economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

"We also appreciate the significant financial and macroeconomic support from the United States. It helps us survive this war," Zelensky said.

He separately thanked the U.S. President for the decision to allocate $225 million in humanitarian assistance to the population of Ukraine affected by Russian aggression.

"We must win this war and return our occupied territories. This will be our common victory," Zelensky said.