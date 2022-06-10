Facts

18:58 10.06.2022

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

1 min read
Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Some 1,000 Ukrainian towns and villages have been liberated as of today, and mine clearance operations have been finished in more than 370 residential areas of the country, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

"Hospitals have resumed work in 445 residential areas, educational establishments – in more than 450 residential areas. Mobile communication and the Internet have been fixed in more than 760 residential areas. The National Police have resumed work in 64% of the territories liberated from Russian occupation," he told a press briefing on Friday.

Transportation services are being gradually restored. Shops have opened in more than 600 residential areas, Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #mine #clearance

MORE ABOUT

09:35 05.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

10:28 07.09.2021
Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

11:28 31.07.2021
One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

14:55 25.04.2020
ICRC working on problem of unexploded landmines in Ukraine – head of ICRC delegation

ICRC working on problem of unexploded landmines in Ukraine – head of ICRC delegation

10:05 04.11.2019
Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

18:58 25.04.2019
Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

14:39 19.04.2018
Tuka predicts adoption of bill on mine action by end of autumn

Tuka predicts adoption of bill on mine action by end of autumn

12:43 26.12.2017
Vesco and Druzhkivka Mine Administration will pay over UAH 1 bln in dividends

Vesco and Druzhkivka Mine Administration will pay over UAH 1 bln in dividends

17:50 02.03.2017
Ukraine declares national mourning over Lviv region mine tragedy

Ukraine declares national mourning over Lviv region mine tragedy

17:49 02.03.2017
All miners of Stepova coalmine raised to surface

All miners of Stepova coalmine raised to surface

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

AD
AD
AD
AD