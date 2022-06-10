Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Some 1,000 Ukrainian towns and villages have been liberated as of today, and mine clearance operations have been finished in more than 370 residential areas of the country, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

"Hospitals have resumed work in 445 residential areas, educational establishments – in more than 450 residential areas. Mobile communication and the Internet have been fixed in more than 760 residential areas. The National Police have resumed work in 64% of the territories liberated from Russian occupation," he told a press briefing on Friday.

Transportation services are being gradually restored. Shops have opened in more than 600 residential areas, Tymoshenko said.