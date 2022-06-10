SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine has purchased 35 artificial lung ventilators as part of the United24 fundraising initiative, Acting Director General of the state-owned enterprise Olena Zhuzha has said.

"SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine has already purchased 35 artificial lung ventilators as part of the implementation of the UNITED24 program. The devices have already been delivered to the emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Zhuzha said that the Ministry of Health is the recipient of funds raised under the initiative for the medical sector.

"SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine is collecting commercial offers, holding an auction. The decision to make a purchase is made by the commission of the Ministry of Health. When this happens, the funds from the National Bank's account are transferred to ours, and we buy the goods," she said.