Facts

18:07 09.06.2022

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

The so-called court in Donetsk has sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought with Ukraine against Russia's aggression – one Moroccan and two Britons, according to reports in Russian media.

UK citizens Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin and Moroccan Saadun Brahim were charged with being mercenaries and participating in operations aimed at seizure of power and overthrow of the so-called constitutional order of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic", which is not recognized by anyone but Russia.

According to the media, the foreign volunteers surrendered.

